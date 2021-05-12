RCMP ask public's help locating stolen fishing boat from Douglas area

The RCMP is turning to the public for help locating a stolen fishing boat from the Douglas area.

Mounties say the 14-foot-long aluminium fishing boat was stolen from behind a home on Kathleen Crescent sometime between April 24th and 25th.

The interior of the hull is light green and the boat has two large dents on the exterior near the tail end.

Other stolen items include:

Two aluminium light blue swivel seats,

Two six-foot (183 centimetres) wooden paddles,

At least three blue, yellow and red life preservers,

A red and black Zebco fishing pole with a quantum spinning reel,

A red and black Ugly Stick fishing pole with a quantum spinning reel,

Anyone with information is asked to Contact the RCMP or Crime Stoppers.