RCMP asking the public for information on two child-luring incidents in Oromocto

The RCMP are looking to identify other potential victims after a man was arrested in connection to two incidents of child luring in Oromocto last month.

Police say both incidents involved the man befriending a teenaged girl through Snapchat and then luring her to meet him at his white pickup in a public place between 1 p.m. and 4 p.m. on January 21st.

Investigators believe one of the meetings occurred in the parking lot of the Oromocto Superstore, with the other in Anniversary Park in Oromocto West.

RCMP say a man was identified and arrested in connection to the incidents, and was released with strict conditions pending a court appearance in August.

Anyone who is a victim, or who has information related to the incident, or similar ones, is asked to contact the Oromocto RCMP at 506-357-3400 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477).