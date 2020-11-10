RCMP asks public for help locating missing Summerville man
The RCMP is asking for the public's help locating a missing Summerville man.
Mounties say 31-year-old Shawn Paul Burns was last seen at a residence on Waterloo Street in Saint John last Thursday.
Despite several leads police have been unsuccessful in locating Burns and his family is concerned for his well-being.
Burns is described as being approximately five-feet-nine-inches tall, weighing around 130 pounds, with short brown hair, and brown eyes.
He has a tattoo at the base of his neck that reads "229fgb".
Anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to contact the Grand Bay-Westfield RCMP.