RCMP charge former volunteer basketball coach with making child pornography

The RCMP has charged a Riverview man with making child pornography.

Police arrested 32-year-old Shawn Curtis Nickerson on Sunday following an investigation that began back in August.

Several electronic devices were seized during a search of his Aberdeen Drive home.

The charges stem from incidents alleged to have occurred between December 2018 and January 2020 while Nickerson served as a volunteer basketball coach.

Nickerson will remain in police custody until his bail hearing on Friday.

Police continue to investigate.