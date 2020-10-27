RCMP charge former volunteer basketball coach with making child pornography
The RCMP has charged a Riverview man with making child pornography.
Police arrested 32-year-old Shawn Curtis Nickerson on Sunday following an investigation that began back in August.
Several electronic devices were seized during a search of his Aberdeen Drive home.
The charges stem from incidents alleged to have occurred between December 2018 and January 2020 while Nickerson served as a volunteer basketball coach.
Nickerson will remain in police custody until his bail hearing on Friday.
Police continue to investigate.