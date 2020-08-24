RCMP charges two men in connection with seizure of loaded firearms, illegal cigarettes

Two people have been charged in connection with the seizure of loaded firearms and illegal cigarettes in Dieppe.

The RCMP says officers stopped a vehicle on Champlain Street last Thursday as part of an ongoing investigation.

A search of the vehicle resulted in the seizure of two loaded firearms, a replica firearm, and a case of illegal cigarettes.

Police also determined the license plate on the vehicle was stolen.

37-year-old Jonathan Richard of Dieppe and 47-year-old Carl Stultz of Moncton are each charged with possessing a prohibited weapon.

The men have been remanded into custody until their next court appearance.

Stultz is scheduled to appear on Monday, while Richard is slated to appear in court on Wednesday.

Police continue to investigate.