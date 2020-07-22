RCMP confirms car found on Bathurst-area ATV trail belongs to missing Saint-Isidore woman

Police confirm a vehicle found on an ATV trail near Bathurst is that of a missing 34-year-old woman from Saint-Isidore.

The RCMP says Jenny McLaughlin's white, 2007 Chevrolet Cobalt was discovered abandoned and blocking an ATV trail near Red Brook Shelter last Saturday.

McLaughlin was reported missing the day before.

A search of the area, which included assistance from a helicopter, an unmanned aerial vehicle, and RCMP Police Dog Services, failed to locate McLaughlin.

McLaughlin is described as being six-feet tall, weighing 217 pounds, with green eyes, and short brown hair that may be dyed purple.

She was last seen wearing black jeans and a hoodie.

Anyone with information on McLaughlin's whereabouts, or who may have seen her vehicle between July 15 and July 18, is asked to contact the RCMP.