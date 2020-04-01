RCMP continue investigation into five-year-old home invasion, assault
Mounties are still trying to get to the bottom of an alleged home invasion and assault that happened in Charlo nearly five years ago.
Police say several people allegedly entered a home in that community and assaulted a woman on July 4th, 2015.
She was taken to hospital with non-life threatening injuries and later released.
The RCMP says it has continued to follow up on leads and that the investigation is on-going.
Anybody with information asked to contact RCMP or Crime Stoppers.