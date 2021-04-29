RCMP drug probe leads to arrest of Allardville woman

A woman has been arrested after police seized several types of drugs from a home in Allardville.

The RCMP says officers searched a home on Route 160 on April 14th and seized quantities of what's believed to be cocaine, crystal methamphetamine, and various prescription pills.

An unsecured firearm and drug paraphernalia were also seized.

A 40-year-old woman from the community was arrested and later released.

She'll appear in court at a later date.

Police continue to investigate.

