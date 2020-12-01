RCMP: Drugs seized, Richibucto man charged with uttering threats

A Richibucto man has been charged with uttering threats following an RCMP investigation that also resulted in the seizure of drugs.

The RCMP says offices responded to a report of threats last Friday at a home on Main Street in the community, however the 36-year-old man fled the scene before police arrived.

Later that evening the same man was arrested following a second call about a disturbance in the community.

During his arrest, officers seized a quantity of what's believed to be methamphetamine, a weapon, drug paraphernalia and cash.

Jean-Yves Martin is charged with one count of uttering threats and will remain in custody until his court appearance on Wednesday.

Police continue to investigate.