RCMP investigate theft from Grand Bay-Westfield hardware store

The RCMP is asking the public for help identifying an individual allegedly involved in a theft at a business in Grand Bay-Westfield.

Police say a men entered the Home Hardware on River Valley Drive on November 18th and quickly made off with a DeWalt combo drill kit without paying.

Mounties say he got away in a grey four-door Toyota Camry with a fictitious license plate.

The suspect is described as a man, approximately six feet tall, wearing a black non-medical face covering, a black jacket with a blue hooded sweater underneath, and black sneakers.

Officers believe at least one other person was involved in the incident.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the RCMP or Crime Stoppers.