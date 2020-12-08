RCMP investigating after air-conditioner stolen from church in Anderson Road

The RCMP is turning to the public for help with their investigation into the theft on an air-conditioning unit from a church in Anderson Road.

Police say the 2017 Senville air conditioner was stolen from outside the St. Theresa of the Child Jesus Church on Route 380 on November 22nd.

The unit has serial number 240269100379130150050.

Mounties say a black sedan was spotted in the area shortly before the theft.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the RCMP or Crime Stoppers.

