The RCMP needs your help locating a stolen ATV from Belledune.

Mounties say the red 2019 Suzuki King Quad 400 was stolen from outside a residence on Durham Drive sometime last Friday or Saturday.

The ATV has Onatrio licence plate number "1MA94" and vehicle identification number 5SAAK4CK3K7100383.

Anyone win information's asked to contact RCMP or Crime Stoppers.