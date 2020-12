The RCMP needs your help locating an ATV stolen from a residence in Saint-Quentin.

Mounties say the camouflage 2018 Can-Am Outlander XT 850 EF1 is believed to have been stolen from a residence on Rue Pelletier sometime last Thursday or Friday.

The ATV has New Brunswick licence plate number XZ5 108 and vehicle identification number 3JBLKAU40JJ000366.

Anyone with information is asked to contact RCMP or Crime Stoppers.