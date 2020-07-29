RCMP investigating after backhoe stolen from Renous construction site

Police are turning to the public for help locating a backhoe stolen from the Miramichi area.

Mounties believe the yellow 2008 New Holland B95TC was driven away from a construction site on Route 108 in Renous sometime between Saturday and Monday.

The backhoe has New Brunswick license plate T22-501, vehicle identification number 31061425, as well as stickers on the side that read 'Northshore Construction'.

Anyone with information is asked to contact RCMP or Crime Stoppers.