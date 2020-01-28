RCMP investigating after body discovered in charred truck in Miscou

RCMP are investigating after a body of a man was discovered in a charred truck in Miscou.

The Acadie-Nouvelle reports the vehicle was engulfed in flames when first responders arrived at the scene near the Miscou lighthouse on Saturday.

An autopsy is being performed to determine the man's identity and exact cause of death.

The death isn't being considered suspicious at this time, however the investigation is on-going.



(with files form the Acadie-Nouvelle)