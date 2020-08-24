RCMP investigating after firearm discharged towards Gordonsville residence

The RCMP is turning to the public for information about an incident in which a firearm was discharged towards a Gordonsville residence.

Police received a report of what appeared to be a bullet hole in the wall of a residence on Route 107 on August 10th.

Officers discovered a bullet inside the home.

Nobody was inside the home at the time.

The incident is believed to have occurred the previous evening.

A tip from the public suggests a black vehicle was seen in the area just before loud noises, believed to be gunshots, were heard.

Anyone with information, or who may have been in the area at the time of the incident, is asked to contact RCMP or Crime Stoppers.