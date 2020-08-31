RCMP investigating after pickup truck burned in Speerville

The RCMP is investigating after a pickup truck was torched in Speerville.

Police responded to a report of a vehicle on fire outside a home on Speerville Road in the early morning hours of August 18th.

The vehicle was unoccupied at the time and was completely destroyed by fire.

Surveillance footage shows two individuals arriving on the property in a silver 2003 Dodge Ram shortly before the fire began.

They fled the scene in the same vehicle.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Woodstock RCMP or Crime Stoppers.

The investigation is on-going.