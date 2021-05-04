RCMP investigating after pickup truck stolen from Killarney Road area

The Keswick RCMP is investigating after a pickup truck was stolen from the Killarney Road area.

Police say the 2019 bright blue Ford F-150 was stolen from outside a home between the 200 and 300 block of Highway 140 sometime between April 27th and 28th.

The pickup has New Brunswick license plate number CVU 427 and vehicle identification number 1FTEW1EP6KKE97109.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the RCMP or Crime Stoppers.