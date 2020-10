The RCMP is turning to the public for help locating a pickup truck stolen from Lincoln.

Mounties day the brown 2011 Ford F-250 was stolen from outside a business on Route 102 sometime between Monday and Tuesday.

The pickup has New Brunswick license plate CPW-826 with Vehicle Identification Number '1FTBF2B60BEC27425'.

It has a diesel fuel tank in the cargo bed.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Oromocto RCMP or Crime Stoppers.