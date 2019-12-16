RCMP investigating after several mail boxes on Acadian Peninsula were broken into

Mounties are turning to the public for help getting to the bottom of whose been stealing mail and damaging mailboxes on the Acadian Peninsula.

Police say the incidents happened during the overnight hours between last Wednesday and Thursday, and that the culprit, or culprits, forced open community mail boxes and stole parcels in Shippagan, Duguayville, Caraquet, Paquetville, Lameque, Sainte-Marie-Saint-Raphaël and Pointe-Canot.

Anyone with information is asked to contact RCMP or Crime Stoppers.

