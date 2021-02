The RCMP needs your help locating a snowmobile stolen from the Renous area this week.

Mounties say the black and white 2017 Arctic Cat XF900 is believed to have been stolen from a Trail 58, off Route 108 in Renous, sometime between February 6th and 7th.

It has New Brunswick licence plate number XZ6 614 and vehicle identification number 4UF17SNW2HT113587.

Anyone with information is asked to contact RCMP or Crime Stoppers.