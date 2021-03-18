RCMP investigating after snowmobile stolen from Riviere-Verte area
The RCMP is asking the public for help locating a snowmobile stolen from the Riviere-Verte area.
It's believed the multicoloured 2010 Bombardier MXZ600 was stolen sometime between March 13th and 14th while it was parked next to a residence on Aerport Street.
The snowmobile has New Brunswick licence plate number YA 4800 and vehicle identification number 2BPSBMAAXAV000233.
It's described as having decals on the front and one with a woman's face in a comic-book style.
Anyone with information is asked to contact the RCMP or Crime Stoppers.