RCMP investigating after snowmobile stolen from Riviere-Verte area

The RCMP is asking the public for help locating a snowmobile stolen from the Riviere-Verte area.

It's believed the multicoloured 2010 Bombardier MXZ600 was stolen sometime between March 13th and 14th while it was parked next to a residence on Aerport Street.

The snowmobile has New Brunswick licence plate number YA 4800 and vehicle identification number 2BPSBMAAXAV000233.

It's described as having decals on the front and one with a woman's face in a comic-book style.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the RCMP or Crime Stoppers.