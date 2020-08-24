RCMP investigating armed robbery at Moncton convenience store

The RCMP is turning to the public for help identifying an individual involved in an armed robbery at a Moncton convenience store.

Police say a male suspect armed with a weapon entered Cedar's Convenience store on Cedar Street the morning of August 19th.

He fled the scene with an undisclosed amount of cash.

Nobody was injured.

The suspect is described as being between five feet seven and five feet nine inches tall, with a skinny build.

He was wearing a red Mickey Mouse hooded sweater, grey jobbing pants, black and white sneakers, and black gloves with a white logo.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the RCMP or Crime Stoppers.