RCMP investigating break, enter, theft at Waasis business

The RCMP is investigating a break, enter, and theft at a business in Waasis.

The RCMP says officers responded to a call at RV World where they say a number of recreational vehicles were damaged and had some items taken from some of them.

It's believed the incident happened early last Thursday.

Two snowmobiles and a trailer were also taken but later recovered near Sunpoke Road in Rusagonis.

Anyone with information is asked to contact RCMP or Crime Stoppers.