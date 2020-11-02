RCMP investigating break, enter, theft at Waasis business
The RCMP is investigating a break, enter, and theft at a business in Waasis.
The RCMP says officers responded to a call at RV World where they say a number of recreational vehicles were damaged and had some items taken from some of them.
It's believed the incident happened early last Thursday.
Two snowmobiles and a trailer were also taken but later recovered near Sunpoke Road in Rusagonis.
Anyone with information is asked to contact RCMP or Crime Stoppers.