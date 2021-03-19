RCMP investigating break, enter, theft on Espenoopetitj First Nation

The RCMP is turning to the public for help identifying a 'person of interest' following a break, enter and theft on the Espenoopetitj First Nation.

Mounties say an individual forced their way into a storage container behind the Espenoopetitj Wellness Centre near Bayview Drive on Monday.

A 12,000 BTU Fujitsu mini-split heat pump was stolen.

Police have released a surveillance video photo which shows the individual wearing a back jacket, grey sweatshirt, black pants, black and white shoes, and carrying a black backpack.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the RCMP or Crime Stoppers.