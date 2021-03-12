RCMP investigating break, enter, thefts at Saint Andrews campground

Police are investigating a series of break, enters and thefts at a campground in Saint Andrews.

The RCMP says the incidents at the Kiwanis Oceanfront Campground on Water Street are believed to have occurred in the early morning hours of March 9th.

Mounties say the culprit, or culprits, used force to gain entry into the campground main office, kitchen shelter and storage building, and six trailers resulting in significant damage.

Some of the items stolen include several electronics like flat screen televisions.

Police continue to investigate and are trying to contact some of the owners of the seasonal properties that were damaged.

Anyone with information is asked to contact RCMP or Crime Stoppers.

