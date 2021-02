The RCMP says it's investigating the death of an Acadian Peninsula woman as suspicious.

Police say a passerby discovered the body of the 49-year-old woman on Chemin W. Gautreau in the Pont-Landry area on Wednesday.

Any autopsy is being conducted to determine the exact cause of the woman's death.

Police continue to investigate.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the RCMP or Crime Stoppers.