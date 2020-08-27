RCMP investigating death of Esgenoopetitj First Nation man as homicide

The RCMP is investigating the death of a man on the Esgenoopetitj First Nation as a homicide.

Police say they responded to a report of a man who was unresponsive on Micmac Road on Tuesday morning.

When they arrived at the scene they found 34-year-old Christopher Dedam deceased.

An investigation determined Dedam's death was the result of a homicide.

A 33-year-old woman from the community was arrested the following day in relation to the incident.

An autopsy will be conducted to determine the exact cause of Dedam's death.

Police continue to investigate.