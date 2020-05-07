RCMP investigating death of Irishtown man as suspicious

Human remains discovered in Lakeville Westmorland over the weekend have been positively identified as those of an Irishtown man reported missing in Janaury.

The RCMP says 27-year-old Adam Grant Howard was last seen leaving his home on Route 115 on January 6th, and reproted missing to police two days later.

His remains were discovered last Saturday and police are investigating the circumstances of his death as suspicious.

Anyone with information concerning Howard's death, or who may have had contact with him after January 6th, is asked to contact RCMP or Crime Stoppers.

