RCMP investigating disappearance of 26-year old Moncton man

The Codiac Regional RCMP is investigating the disappearance of Jonah Gibson-Eagles, who was reported missing on Thursday.

Police say he was last seen around the High Street area in Moncton on April 5th.

Gibson-Eagles is described as being 5'9" tall with a medium build and weighing around 150 pounds, with brown hair, some facial hair and hazel eyes.

Anyone with information on the whereabouts of Jonah Gibson-Eagles is asked to contact the Codiac Regional RCMP.