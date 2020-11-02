RCMP investigating disappearance of Carleton County man in 2019 as suspicious

The RCMP is investigating the September 2019 disappearance of a Carleton County man as suspicious.

Police say Brady Sherman Tompkins was living in the Moncton area at the time of his disappearance, and had spoken to a family member by phone September 2nd from an unknown location before he was reported missing on September 19th.

Tompkins is described as standing around 6'7" tall and weiging about 141 lbs with a slim build, short brown hair, blue eyes and has braces.

An RCMP provided photograph

Anyone with information on the whereabouts of Brady Sherman Tompkins is asked to contact the RCMP's Major Crime Unit or Crime Stoppers.