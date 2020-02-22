RCMP investigating fatal snowmobile accident near Bathurst

Police and the Coroner's Office are investigating after a snowmobile crash in South Tetagouche claimed the life of a Nova Scotia man on Friday.

RCMP say the incident occurred around 4:00 p.m. on a groomed trail just off Route 180.

Police believe the driver of the snowmobile went around a bend in the trail and hit a tree.

The 61-year-old man from Coldbrook, Nova Scotia died at the scene from his injuries.

RCMP say they are investigating the cause of the crash, adding speed and impairment were not factors, and the driver was wearing a helmet.

