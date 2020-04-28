RCMP investigating following altercations at prison in Renous

Correctional Service of Canada says the RCMP are investigating after two altercations at the maximum security prison in Renous, New Brunswick.



Officials say three inmates were involved in the April 18th incident at the Atlantic Institution.



Inmates injured in the incident were taken to hospital for treatment, no staff were hurt.



An altercation involving two inmates also occurred on April 19th, with one injured inmate taken to hospital for treatment.



The prison is currently under lockdown while corrections officials work with police in their investigation.