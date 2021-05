The RCMP is investigating following a home invasion in Alcida.

Mounties say an individual armed with a weapon entered a home on Chemin LaPlante on April 22nd and assaulted the lone resident before fleeing the scene.

The homeowner was taken to hospital and later released.

The suspect was wearing camouflage clothing and a balaclava.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the RCMP or Crime Stoppers.