RCMP investigating home invasion Friday in Priestville

The RCMP say two people were injured during a home invasion in Priestville on Friday night.

Officers responded shortly before 10:00 p.m. March 20 to a call from a woman who said she had been hit in the head and needed assistance.

A release says when officers arrived on scene, they learned that three to four men wearing masks had entered the home and struck the two occupants on the head with a baseball bat.

RCMP say the suspects stole cash and marihuana then fled in a small, dark sedan, similar to a Honda Civic in the direction of Sherbrooke Road, towards Highway 104.

Police say the two victims were transported to hospital via EHS but their injuries are not believed to be life threatening.

Anyone with information on this incident is asked to contact the Pictou District RCMP at 902-755-4141 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477).