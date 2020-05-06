RCMP investigating homicide of 26-year-old Waterborough man

The New Brunswick RCMP's Major Crime Unit is investigating the death of a 26-year-old man from Waterborough.

Officers responded around 9:45 p.m. Sunday at a report of a firearms incident at a home on Highway 102 in Upper Gagetown.

Police say a woman was able to leave the home and reported she had been assaulted.

She was taken to hospital with serious but non-life threatening injuries.

RCMP say officers entered the residence early Monday morning and found the body of a 26-year-old Waterborough man who was the victim of a homicide.

Officers also found the body of a 53-year-old from Upper Gagetown and a firearm.

Police say criminality is not suspected in the death of the older man.

The investigation into the deaths is ongoing and RCMP say autopsies will be conducted.