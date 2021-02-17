RCMP investigating Mill Cove generator theft

The Keswick RCMP is asking the public for help locating a generator stolen from Mill Cove last month.

Police say the black Aurora silent diesel generator, with model number AGi6500SDE, is believed to have been taken from a locked garage of a house under construction on Fowler Road sometime between January 8th and 29th.

RCMP say the unit has a red and black Aurora sticker on it and weighs approximately 400 lbs, so a vehicle would have been required to transport it.

Anyone with information, or who may have seen this generator, is asked to contact the Keswick RCMP at 506-357-4300 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477).