RCMP investigating over a dozen vehicle thefts, break & enters in Kent County

The RCMP is warning New Brunswickers to lock the vehicles after several were stolen in the Richibucto area.

Police say they're investigating at least a dozen vehicle thefts, along with other break and enters over the last three weeks.

The vehicles include cars, SUVs and trucks stolen from several Kent County communities including Saint-Antoine, Bouctouche, Notre-Dame, Sainte-Anne and Richibucto.

Police say most of the thefts took place at night and that, in many cases, the vehicle doors were left unlocked and keys left inside.

Police say there's no indication that any of the occurrences are connected at this time.

Anyone with information is asked to contact RCMP or Crime Stoppers.

