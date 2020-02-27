RCMP investigating rash of graffiti vandalism in Moncton

Police is asking the public for help identifying those responsible for a rash of graffiti vandalism in downtown Moncton.

A release says 35 incidents of graffiti were documented between February 14 and 16 along Main Street, Botsford Street, Highfield Street, Queen Street, Assomption Boulevard, and St. George Street.

Cst. Chris Fader of the Codiac Regional RCMP says in a release, "Graffiti vandals may think their actions cause no harm, but the creation of graffiti is considered vandalism and you can face criminal charges of mischief under or over $5,000."

Anyone with information about any of these incidents is asked to contact the Codiac Regional RCMP at 506-857-2400 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477).