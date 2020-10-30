RCMP investigating robbery, assault in Whites Mountain

The RCMP is asking for the public's help with its investigation into a home-invasion and robbery in Whites Mountain.

Police say at least three people wearing ski masks and armed with weapons entered the home on Whites Mountain Road last Saturday and assaulted the three occupants before making off with an undisclosed amount of cash.

The occupants of the home were treated in hospital and later released.

A police investigation lead to the seizure of a black 2006 Lexus IS which is believed to be connected to the incident.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the RCMP or Crime Stoppers.

