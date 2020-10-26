RCMP investigating shooting incident, suspicious fire

The RCMP is investigating a pair of incidents it says put people's lives at risk.

Police responded to a call about shots being fired into a home on Sewell Road in Jacksonville on October 19th.

Four people were inside at the time however nobody was injured.

It's believed the shots were fired from inside a vehicle which then fled the scene.

Later that day police discovered a firearm inside a vehicle believed to have been involved in the shooting from a residence in Wicklow.

A 32-year-old man from the community was arrested and is scheduled to appear in court on January 19th.

Meanwhile, the RCMP says the Woodstock Police Force was called to a suspicious fire at a tow yard in that community where two classic cars were destroyed.

The blaze is believed to have been deliberately set and police continue to investigate.

RCMP Sgt. Brendan Flewelling says these are serious crimes that put lives at risk and that police are diligently trying to locate those responsible.

Anyone with information is asked to contact RCMP or Crime Stoppers.