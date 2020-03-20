RCMP investigating snowmobile theft in Saint-Francois-de-Madawaska

The Clair RCMP needs help locating a snow mobile stolen from Saint-Francois-de-Madawaska.

A release says the black and red 2015 Yamaha SR Viper was taken from a residence on rue Commerciale between February 25 and February 28.

Police say the machine has NB licence plate number XZ8855 and vehicle identification number 4UF8JX201FT000790.

Anyone with information or who may have seen the snowmobile since then is asked to contact the Clair RCMP at 506-992-1198, or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477).