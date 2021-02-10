RCMP investigating stabbing incident in St. George

The RCMP is investigating a stabbing incident in St. George.

Officers responded to a report of a man being stabbed inside an apartment on Main Street on Monday.

The 27-year-old victim was taken to hospital with serious but non-life threatening injuries.

The suspect, who police say goes by 'Brad', fled the scene on foot.

he's described as being in his mid-20s, around six-feet-six-inches tall, with a slender build, and a tattoo on one arm of a playing card on fire.

He was last seen wearing a camouflaged winter jacket with fur trim on the hood and worn-out brown shoes.

Anyone with information is asked to contact RCMP or Crime Stoppers.