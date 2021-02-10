RCMP investigating suspicious fire at unoccupied Kedgwick business

The RCMP is asking the public for help with their investigation into a suspicious fire at a business in Kedgwick.

Mounties say 'Salon de beaute Amelie' on Rue Notre Dame was unoccupied at the time but was heavily damaged in the blaze on October 1st.

A police investigation determined the fire had been deliberately set.

Anyone with information, or who may have witnesses suspicious activity in the area, is asked to contact the RCMP or Crime Stoppers.