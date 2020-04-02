RCMP investigating suspicious structure fire in Damascus

The Hampton RCMP is investigating a suspicious structure fire in Damascus from last month.

Officers received report on March 11 of a seasonal structure that had burned down on Terreo Lake Road.

Police say the structure was vacant at the time of the fire, which is believed to have occurred between March 8 and March 10.

RCMP say their investigation has determined the fire to be suspicious in nature.

Anyone with information about this incident or who may have been in the area at the time and witnessed suspicious activity, is asked to contact the Hampton RCMP at 506-832-5566 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477).