RCMP investigating suspicious structure fire in Whites Brook

The Northeast District RCMP is asking the public to help with their investigation into a suspicious structure fire that occurred in Whites Brook on Monday.

Officers and the Kedgwick and Saint-Jean-Baptiste Fire Departments responded to a report of a home on fire on Route 17 September 7.

Police say the home was not occupied at the time and was destroyed in the blaze.

The fire has been deemed suspicious and anyone with information is asked to contact the Saint-Quentin RCMP detachment at 506-235-2149 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477).