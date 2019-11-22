RCMP investigating theft of enclosed utility trailer in Keswick

The West District RCMP is asking for the public's help locating a trailer stolen from a business on Yerxa Lane in Keswick on Wednesday.

A release says the trailer was taken around 12:30 p.m. on November 20.

Police describe the trailer as a 16-foot black 2009 Mission MEC6 enclosed trailer with NB licence plate TKU 472.

RCMP add the trailer is a dual axle model with distinctive grey entrance doors on the side and barn doors on the rear.

Anyone with information on the theft, or who may have seen the trailer since it was taken, are asked to call the Keswick RCMP at 506-357-4300 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477).