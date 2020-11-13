RCMP investigating theft of pickup truck from Nash Creek Thursday

The Mounties are probing the theft of a pickup truck from Nash Creek Thursday morning.

Officers received a report around 8:00 a.m. of a vehicle stolen from the parking lot of a business on Route 134.

Police believe the red 2006 Ford Ranger was taken sometime between 5:00 p.m. November 11th and 8:00 a.m. November 12th.

RCMP the vehicle has N.B. licence plate number CNO 244 and VIN 1FTYR44U56PA48154, adding the box was white in colour.

Anyone with information on the whereabouts of the vehicle or who say anything suspicious in the area overnight between November 11th and 12th is asked to call the Chaleur Region RCMP at 506-548-7771, or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477).