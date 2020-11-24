RCMP investigating weekend shooting incident in Johnville

The RCMP hopes the public can help identifying whoever is responsible for a shooting incident in Johnville over the weekend.

The RCMP says officers responded to a call about shots being fired at a residence on Route 565 on Sunday.

When they arrived officers found evidence that several rounds had been fired at the residence and homeowner's vehicle, resulting in significant damage.

One person was inside the home, however they were not injured.

Mounties believe the shots were fired from inside a vehicle, adding a dark, older model car with a loud exhaust and a light bar on the hood was spotted in the area at the time of the incident.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the RCMP or Crime Stoppers.