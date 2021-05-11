RCMP investigation leads to arrest, seizure of drugs, illegal cigarettes in St. Stephen

An RCMP investigation has led to the arrest of one person as well as the seizure of drugs and illegal cigarettes in St. Stephen.

A search of a home on Church Street on May 9th resulted in the seizure of what's believed to be cocaine, crystal methamphetamine tablets, hydromorphone pills, an unknown substance in pill form, and cannabis.

Officers also seized contraband cigarettes and cash.

A 30-year-old man was arrested at the scene and later released.

He's expected to appear in court on September 1st.

Police continue to investigate.